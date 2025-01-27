Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspects, Recover Illegal Weapons In Kassowal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Police arrest suspects, recover illegal weapons in Kassowal

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The police on Monday apprehended three suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their custody in Kassowal town.

The police spokesperson said, a police team arrested the accused during patrolling and recovered four guns, three pistols and a large number of cartridges from their possessions.

The police registered a case against them and launched further investigation.

