Police Arrest Suspects, Recover Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Police arrest suspects, recover liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested three suspects and recovered 150 liters of liquor from their possession during raids conducted at dens.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the police received information that three suspects had been involved in running a liquor factory in small houses in areas lying within the jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines and PS Ahmadpur East.

The police teams conducted raids at the dens and arrested three accused, besides recovering 150 liters of liquor from their possession.

PS Civil Lines and PS Ahmadpur East have registered cases against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

