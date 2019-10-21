Police arrest suspects, recover liquor, weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The police have conducted raids in several areas and arrested a number of suspects and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police of different stations including PS Yazman, Hasilpur and Uch Sharif conducted raids in areas lying within their jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers.

The police recovered 453 liters of liquor and destroyed four liquor factories, he added.

He further said that Khairpur Tamewali police arrested a drug peddler and seized 2150 grams of hashish from his possession. He said that the police also apprehended two accused and recovered a pistol and 12 rounds from their possession.

The accused were shifted to police stations.

Further probe was underway.