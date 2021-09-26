Police arrest suspects, recover weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested 12 suspects and recovered illegal weapons and cartridges from their possession, said a spokesman for Bahawalpur police.

Under the supervision of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the police teams were taking action against suspects in various areas lying in jurisdictions of PS Civil Lines, PS Yazman, PS Head Rajkan, PS Hasilpur, PS Dera Nawab, PS Derawar, PS Uch Sharif and PS Noshahra Jadid.

The police recovered illegal weapons from the possession of the accused including 11 pistols, one rifle and dozens of rounds. The police have lodged cases against the accused while further probe was underway.