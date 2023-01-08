UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Swindler For Cheating People In Name Of Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Police arrest swindler for cheating people in name of jobs

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Police held a swindler for depriving people of their hard earned money in Names of getting them employed by name dropping and social media campaigning.

Police sources said Dawar Arshad Chaudhary looted people by sharing his photos and selfies on social media with politicians, dignitaries and govt high ups.

They said that he cheated them in name of getting them jobs by his relationship with big guns.

Guggo police apprehended the swindler after registering an FIR against him under section 382 PPC and started investigation.

The complainant, Niaz Hussain said that Arshad Chaudhary promised to get him employed as a clerk by using his relations and demanded Rs .

5 million for it, adding that the former paid the latter over Rs .2 million as first instalment.

However, the accused did not honour his promise and deprived him of the paid amount.

Two other affected persons, Arsalan Tariq and Nadeem Akhtar told the media that the swindler deceived several locals and earned millions of rupees by befooling them.

They decided Punjab government and police high ups to order for detailed investigation into the scam.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Social Media Money FIR Media Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

41 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

3 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

5 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.