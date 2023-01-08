Police arrest swindler for cheating people in name of jobs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Police held a swindler for depriving people of their hard earned money in Names of getting them employed by name dropping and social media campaigning.

Police sources said Dawar Arshad Chaudhary looted people by sharing his photos and selfies on social media with politicians, dignitaries and govt high ups.

They said that he cheated them in name of getting them jobs by his relationship with big guns.

Guggo police apprehended the swindler after registering an FIR against him under section 382 PPC and started investigation.

The complainant, Niaz Hussain said that Arshad Chaudhary promised to get him employed as a clerk by using his relations and demanded Rs .

5 million for it, adding that the former paid the latter over Rs .2 million as first instalment.

However, the accused did not honour his promise and deprived him of the paid amount.

Two other affected persons, Arsalan Tariq and Nadeem Akhtar told the media that the swindler deceived several locals and earned millions of rupees by befooling them.

They decided Punjab government and police high ups to order for detailed investigation into the scam.