Police arrest teacher on harassing student

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :A teacher of a government school accused for attempting rape on a student of second class, arrested and booked in a FIR here on Saturday.

According to the police, the FIR had been lodged under section 376 at B-Section police station on the complaint of Mariah Maseeh, mother of Kainat Maseeh. The Sindh Secretary education has also suspended Qazi from the school while a departmental inquiry has also been ordered.