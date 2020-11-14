UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Teacher On Harassing Student

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:53 PM

Police arrest teacher on harassing student

A teacher of a government school accused for attempting rape on a student of second class, arrested and booked in a FIR here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :A teacher of a government school accused for attempting rape on a student of second class, arrested and booked in a FIR here on Saturday.

According to the police, the FIR had been lodged under section 376 at B-Section police station on the complaint of Mariah Maseeh, mother of Kainat Maseeh. The Sindh Secretary education has also suspended Qazi from the school while a departmental inquiry has also been ordered.

More Stories From Pakistan

