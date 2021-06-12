UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Ten Accused, Confiscate Drugs, Weapons

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest ten accused, confiscate drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Sadar police on Saturday arrested ten accused wanted in different cases and recovered drugs besides illegal weapons from their possession.

Following special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Munir Masood Marth, Sadar police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Saeed Malik launched a crackdown against out laws.

The arrested accused also included two drug peddlers Abdul Jabbar and Muhammad Aleem and confiscated 2.820 kg Hashish, two pistols, rounds, stake money and gambling material from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police said.

More Stories From Pakistan

