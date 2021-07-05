Police arrest ten accused from different parts of the district

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The police claimed to have arrested ten accused involved in various illegal activities from different parts of the district.

According to a police spokesman, Fatehjang police arrested five gamblers namely Rafaqat, Zeeshan, Shaukat, Azam, Tahir and recovered Rs 25000 (bet money), six cell phones, one motorbike and one rickshaw from their possession .

Similarly the Fatehjang police also arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered three pistols from their possession.

Those arrested include Shoaib, Latif and Nisar Muhammad all residents of Fatehjang. The Rangoo police arrested Nek Muhammad and his spouse.

Both were wanted by the police in a murder case.

In another incident 56 years old Muhammad Amin was allegedly shot dead by his opponents over family dispute in the limits of Pindigheb police station.

The deceased has left behind three widows, 10 daughters and 10 sons.

Meanwhile three close relatives drowned in river Indus while picnicking. Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started search for bodies. After hectic efforts by the Rescue 1122 divers, body of Hamza Fayyaz 23 years old was recovered while search for the remaining two was continued but to no avail.

Rescue 1122 teams are still striving to recover the bodies .