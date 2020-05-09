Police arrest ten drug, weapon dealers in Sargodha

Police have arrested 10 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 10 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Saturday.

Police spokesman said in a continued drive against drug pushers, police teams conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 10 accused and recovering 1.

480 kilograms Hashish, 25 liter liquor 4 Gun 12 bore, 3 Pistol 30 bore, 1 Riffle 444 bore and 1 Pistol 9 mm from them.

They arrested accused included Muhammad Pervaiz, Shahrukh Mumtaz, Muhammad Ramzan, Sherafghan, Liaquat Ali, Sajid Hussain, Qamar Abbas, Sabir Hussain, Shahbaz and Rizwan.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.