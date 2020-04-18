UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Ten POs In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

The police arrested ten proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders involved in various cases of robbery and attempt of murder

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The police arrested ten proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders involved in various cases of robbery and attempt of murder.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that on the direction of DPO Faisel Gulzar, teams of various police stations of district had started operation against POs and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police arrested ten proclaimed offenders including Asad Abbas, Ameer Hamza, Pervaiz Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Qamar Abbas, Muhammad Sarfraz, Muhammad Afzal, Sarfraz, Saqib Abbas and Bilal.

The POs were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murder. Police had started further investigation.

