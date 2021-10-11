Police arrest tenant for stealing Rs 250,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :R.A.Bazar police on Monday arrested a tenant for stealing money amounting to Rs 250,000 of the property owner from his house.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police on the application of the property owner registered a case and started investigation.

The police arrested accused namely Danish for stealing money and managed to cover the stolen Rs 250,000 amount from his possession.

The Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to continue operations to net the lawbreakers.