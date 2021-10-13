Police arrest terror suspect wanted in heinous cases in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Police have arrested a suspected terrorist and recovered weapon and live rounds from his possession.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday at CIA Centre, the SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas informed that A-Section Police had arrested a terrorist suspect identified as Zahir Khan alias Kamranullah alias Talib s/o Gulfraz Khan who was hiding at Amani Shah Colony of Latifabad Unit 11.

The accused is a resident of Laki Murawat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), SP Minhas added.

SP said the arrested accused is wanted in several terrorism activities, murders of women and children, bomb blasts, hand grenade attacks on police and other criminal cases to KP police.

The Government had also announced one million rupees head money on the arrest of the accused Zahir Khan and his brother Waheed Khan alias Badma alias Kashif who was also wanted to KP Police in terrorism cases, Anil Haider added.

On behalf of Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Sadozai, SP Headquarters also announced rewards and appreciation certificates for A-Section Police party consisting of DSP Masood Iqbal, SHO Imran Rasheed and other cops over the arrest of the most wanted terrorist.

A-Section police after registering case under section 23-A of Sindh Arms Act and started interrogation from the arrested terrorist while search for his other accomplices was underway.