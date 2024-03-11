Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen items

SHO Lachi, Islamuddin, along with his police team, successfully arrested alleged thief Sameer, also known as Sumiri, a resident of Lachi, in Kohat on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) SHO Lachi, Islamuddin, along with his police team, successfully arrested alleged thief Sameer, also known as Sumiri, a resident of Lachi, in Kohat on Monday.

As per police details the accused were involved in breaking shops, stealing valuable, and cash from different part of the area.

The team recovered motorcycle, and ice from his possession. They also recovered cash, UPS, electric batteries, LCDs, and other stolen valuables.

Several cases have been registered against the at Lachi police station.

