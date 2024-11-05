Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, recover stolen gold jewelry

Police have arrested a thief involved in house robbery from citizen's house located in Airport three weeks ago

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a thief involved in house robbery from citizen's house located in Airport three weeks ago.

According to a police spokesman, accused Zahid who had committed the crime at gunpoint, stealing gold jewelry worth 1 million rupees, Rs 50,000 cash, and a motorcycle and fled away from scene.

After hectic efforts, including human intelligence and other resources police successfully arrested the accused. Airport Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani praised the efforts of the Airport Police, SP Pothohar, and SDPO Civil Lines for their dedication in arresting the criminal.

CPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.