Police Arrest Thief Involved In House Robbery, Recover Stolen Gold Jewelry
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Police have arrested a thief involved in house robbery from citizen's house located in Airport three weeks ago
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a thief involved in house robbery from citizen's house located in Airport three weeks ago.
According to a police spokesman, accused Zahid who had committed the crime at gunpoint, stealing gold jewelry worth 1 million rupees, Rs 50,000 cash, and a motorcycle and fled away from scene.
After hectic efforts, including human intelligence and other resources police successfully arrested the accused. Airport Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani praised the efforts of the Airport Police, SP Pothohar, and SDPO Civil Lines for their dedication in arresting the criminal.
CPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
Recent Stories
8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9
Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill
Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhanced trade, energy cooperation
ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers
US September trade deficit widest in over two years
5 illegal arm holders arrested
Court approves bail of BNP's leaders
Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case
Court reserves decision regarding physical remand of KPK's official
MNA booked over pilfering electricity by tampering meter
Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport security
JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhanced trade, energy cooperation1 minute ago
-
ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers1 minute ago
-
5 illegal arm holders arrested1 minute ago
-
Court approves bail of BNP's leaders1 minute ago
-
Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case1 minute ago
-
Court reserves decision regarding physical remand of KPK's official1 minute ago
-
MNA booked over pilfering electricity by tampering meter59 seconds ago
-
Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport security1 minute ago
-
JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin Malik1 minute ago
-
Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA18 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish18 minutes ago
-
Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House18 minutes ago