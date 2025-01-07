Police arrest thief, recover 12 tola stolen gold ornaments

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police in an operation arrested a thief and recovered 12 tola stolen gold ornaments from his possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that Saddar Baroni Police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Khalil, a local resident, who stole 12 tola gold ornaments from the house of a disabled citizen a day ago.

Police recovered the gold ornaments stolen from the house, he added.

Saddar Baroni Police managed to arrest the accused using technical and human intelligence.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated Assistant Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar and performance of Saddar Baroni police for netting the accused.

Those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the clutches of the law, SP Saddar added.