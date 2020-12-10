Police arrest thief, recover 4 mobile phones

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested a mobile thief and recovered four stolen mobile phones from his possession in provincial capital on Thursday.

SHO of Police Station Cantt, Mitha Khan said that maintaining law and order was the top priority of the police.

On special directive of SP City Noor Mohammad Bareach and ASP / SDPO Cantt Pre Gul Sasiba, police team conducted a raid and arrested accused Jalat Khan involved in robbery cases and recovered four stolen mobile phones from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

SHO Cantt Mitha Khan said strict action will continue against the criminals in the area in order to ensure protection of public and their property.