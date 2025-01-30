Open Menu

Police Arrest Thief, Recover BHU’s Ultrasound Machine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest thief, recover BHU’s ultrasound machine

KHANIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The police on Thursday arrested a person for stealing ultrasound machine from a Basic Health Unit, 12/ AH (BHU) in jurisdiction of Mukhdumpur police station.

The police spokesman said the outlaw had been identified as Wasim Aram, a resident of Village 12/AH, adding the machine had been recovered from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further prob.

APP/qmb/378

