Police Arrest Thief, Recover BHU’s Ultrasound Machine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM
KHANIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The police on Thursday arrested a person for stealing ultrasound machine from a Basic Health Unit, 12/ AH (BHU) in jurisdiction of Mukhdumpur police station.
The police spokesman said the outlaw had been identified as Wasim Aram, a resident of Village 12/AH, adding the machine had been recovered from his possession.
The police registered a case against the accused and started further prob.
APP/qmb/378
