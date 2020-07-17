Police arrest thief, recover booty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::The police of Topi area here on Friday arrested a thief who had stolen cash and other groceries from a shop some days ago.

Topi police said a shopkeeper named Abdul Saboor lodged a report with police that unknown thief during midnight broke into his shop and took away cash amount and other groceries.

A police team under the headship of DSP Topi Circle, Iftikhar Ali and SHO, Ayub Khan started working on the case.

With their investigation on scientific lines, they succeeded in tracing the culprit and arrested him from Mardan.

The accused named Muhammad Tahir, a security guard by profession was arrested from his home and stolen money and other valuables were recovered from his possession. Tools used during the burglary were also recovered from his house.

The people of Topi area have lauded the police for their quick and right action and arresting the real accused.