Police Arrest Thief, Recover Stolen Goods

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:15 PM

Police arrest thief, recover stolen goods

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an thief and recovered stolen goods in Lal Suhanra National Park area.

The police sources said that the thieves had stolen an air-conditioned appliance, refrigerator and electric oven from an official residential building in Lal Suhanra National Park area.

On the complaint of the official, Abbasnagar police had lodged case against unknown accused.

A police party headed by Station House Officer, PS Abbasnagar, Sheikh Asjad conducted probe into the case and traced out the whereabouts of the accused.

The police arrested the suspect and recovered stolen goods.

Further probe was underway.

