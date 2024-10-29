Police Arrest Thief; Recover Stolen Items Worth Two Million
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have arrested a thief besides recovering stolen gold ornaments worth over two million rupees, cash Rs 25000, and other items from his possession.
According to a police spokesman, Bani Police arrested an accused namely Zain, who was accused of stealing stolen gold ornaments, cash, and valuables from a relative’s house.
He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Bani Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.
Police working on scientific lines managed to net the accused, he added.
