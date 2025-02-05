Open Menu

Police Arrest Thief, Recover Stolen Money

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest thief, recover stolen money

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In a successful operation, the police arrested an accused who stole Rs 1.8 million from a house and recovered the stolen money.

SSP Mirpurkhas, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar told APP that an incident was reported in which an unknown person had stolen money from Hakim Ali Arain's house in Goth Chaudhry Barkat under the jurisdiction of Old Mirpur Police Station and escaped.

Taking notice of this incident, a police team under supervision of SHO, Old Mirpur Police Station, Asghar Alam Haliputo, with the help of a technical team arrested the accused and recover the money in less than 24 hours.

The person who stole the money was none other than Zohaib son of Arshad Arain, the nephew of the complainant, he said.

