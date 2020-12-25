Police arrest thief, recover three stolen motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police of Peshawar on Friday arrested an alleged bike lifter and recovered 3 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

The spokesman of Peshawar police said, acting on a complaint lodged in Paharipura Police Station, the SP City Imran Khan directed police team to apprehend a bike lifter.

The police team arrested one named Najeebullah after raiding a house located in Madina Colony.

Police have registered a case against arrested thief and investigation was underway.