UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Thief, Recover Three Stolen Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 08:55 PM

Police arrest thief, recover three stolen motorcycles

City Police of Peshawar on Friday arrested an alleged bike lifter and recovered 3 stolen motorcycles from his possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police of Peshawar on Friday arrested an alleged bike lifter and recovered 3 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

The spokesman of Peshawar police said, acting on a complaint lodged in Paharipura Police Station, the SP City Imran Khan directed police team to apprehend a bike lifter.

The police team arrested one named Najeebullah after raiding a house located in Madina Colony.

Police have registered a case against arrested thief and investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Quiad-e-Azam's golden principles provides strong f ..

35 seconds ago

City's Jesus, Walker, out until New Year with Covi ..

37 seconds ago

Kashmiris celebrates birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with ..

38 seconds ago

Five People Killed, 40 Injured in Shelling of DPR ..

40 seconds ago

German Agriculture Minister Promises Fishermen Aid ..

44 seconds ago

C.Africa rebel groups call off ceasefire before el ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.