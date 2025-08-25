Police arrest thief, stolen motorcycle, valuables recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) New Town Police have arrested a thief during a successful operation and recovered a stolen motorcycle along with

Rs 30,000 in cash from his possession here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, a case has been registered against the accused, while further investigation is underway.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad lauded the efforts of the police team, stating that the suspect would be challaned in court on the basis of solid evidence.

He added that individuals who threaten the lives and property of citizens would not be spared from the grip of law.