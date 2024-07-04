Open Menu

Police Arrest Third Suspect Involved In Murder Of 6 People

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Police arrest third suspect involved in murder of 6 people

The Mahi Mukul police on Thursday arrest third suspect involved in a murder of 6 people a month and a half ago and recovered the weapons used in the crime

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Mahi Mukul police on Thursday arrest third suspect involved in a murder of 6 people a month and a half ago and recovered the weapons used in the crime.

According to the police, on the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Mahi Mukul Police Station, on a tip-off carried out an operation to arrest the suspect Abdul Aziz Mugheri involved in a murder of 6 people in the village of Dar Muhammad Mugheri, and also recovered pistol with bullets used in the crime.

Sharing details, police said that the accused had killed 6 people including children due to the land dispute and escaped on May 13, after which a case was filed at Mahi Mukul Police Station. Two accused Niaz Hussain Mugeiri and Rajab who also involved in the crime were already arrested, police said.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station May

Recent Stories

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees ..

Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding

2 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Naw ..

Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 wit ..

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote

2 minutes ago
 Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bu ..

Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident

2 minutes ago
Admission process in Govt colleges to continue til ..

Admission process in Govt colleges to continue till July 25: SED

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vow ..

Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for fre ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt decides to depute motorway police in various ..

Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minis ..

7 minutes ago
 04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurk ..

Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurkhas, teamwork celebrated

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan