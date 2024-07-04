Police Arrest Third Suspect Involved In Murder Of 6 People
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 10:29 PM
The Mahi Mukul police on Thursday arrest third suspect involved in a murder of 6 people a month and a half ago and recovered the weapons used in the crime
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Mahi Mukul police on Thursday arrest third suspect involved in a murder of 6 people a month and a half ago and recovered the weapons used in the crime.
According to the police, on the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Mahi Mukul Police Station, on a tip-off carried out an operation to arrest the suspect Abdul Aziz Mugheri involved in a murder of 6 people in the village of Dar Muhammad Mugheri, and also recovered pistol with bullets used in the crime.
Sharing details, police said that the accused had killed 6 people including children due to the land dispute and escaped on May 13, after which a case was filed at Mahi Mukul Police Station. Two accused Niaz Hussain Mugeiri and Rajab who also involved in the crime were already arrested, police said.
