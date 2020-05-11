Police arrest thirteen drug dealers and weapon handlers

Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Sunday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Sunday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 13accused recovering 1.

200 kilograms Hashish, 120 liter liquor 3 Gun 12 bore, 2 Pistol 30 bore and 1 Riffle 444 bore from them.

They were: Zafar Iqbal, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Anees, Tariq,Zulfiqar Hussain, Habib, Muhammad Ijaz,Ahsanullah,Khurram Shahzad,Allah Bakhsh,Muhammad Qasim, Kamran and Muhammad Khan. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.