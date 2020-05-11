UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Thirteen Drug Dealers And Weapon Handlers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:36 PM

Police arrest thirteen drug dealers and weapon handlers

Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Sunday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Sunday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 13accused recovering 1.

200 kilograms Hashish, 120 liter liquor 3 Gun 12 bore, 2 Pistol 30 bore and 1 Riffle 444 bore from them.

They were: Zafar Iqbal, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Anees, Tariq,Zulfiqar Hussain, Habib, Muhammad Ijaz,Ahsanullah,Khurram Shahzad,Allah Bakhsh,Muhammad Qasim, Kamran and Muhammad Khan. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

94 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

2 minutes ago

Mother and daughter die in Mayaar road mishap

2 minutes ago

Colombian airline Avianca files for Chapter 11 ban ..

2 minutes ago

Boris announces the first phase of lockdown easin ..

2 minutes ago

Predictions about political future of Imran Khan a ..

21 minutes ago

Venezuelan Court Orders to Arrest US Citizens Accu ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.