Police Arrest Three Accused For Minting Money From Transporters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:24 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused, minting money from transporters on the pretext of tax from the jurisdiction of Jand Police station.

Their fouth accomplice is at large and will be arrested soon police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia while talking to this media said police taking action on the complaints of transporters had arrested Muhammad Zubair r/o Jand and Muhammad Shah r/o Kohat red handed from two different locations while extorting money from transporters on the pretext of tax.

Police recovered Rs 3000 and Rs 1800 respectively from their possession which they extorted from the transporters.

