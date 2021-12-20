Police arrest three accused involved in firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :District police arrested three accused who were involved in firing incident at Paris road, Sialkot here late Sunday.

Police said on Monday that three accused--Usman Ayub, Ansab Saleem and Mohsin alias Kalu) fired gun shots at Noman (20) and injured him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik took notice of the incident and issued orders for arrest the accused immediately.

The teams cordoned off the city areas and conducted combined operation by using Geo-fencing, Smart city surveillance system and advanced technology arrested all the three accused.

A case was registered against the accused in Civil-lines police station.