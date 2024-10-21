Police Arrest Three Accused; Recover Mainpuri, Weapon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested three accused and recovered mainpuri and weapons from their possession.
SHO Market police station Muhammad Aslam Abro acting on a tip off with his staff near Panhwar Mosuqe arrested two mainpuri suppliers Abdul Qayoom Chandio and Muhammad Ibrahim Umrani and seized huge quantity of mainpuri from their possession.
In another drive police arrested a street criminal Bilal Panhwer possessing pistol with ammunition
Police have registered cases against suspects under Sindh Arms act and mainpuri/ gutka act.
