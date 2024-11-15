Police Arrest Three Accused With Four Kg Drugs
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police while conducting raids in different areas managed to arrest three accused and recovered four kg drugs from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.
He said, Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt and Bani police in their operations against drug peddlers arrested a female namely Fozia with 1200 grams heroin, Ahsan with 2200 grams charras and Yousaf for having 530 grams charras.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is under process.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 299 kg drugs in 10 operations15 seconds ago
-
Drug dealer sentenced to 9 years imprisonment18 seconds ago
-
MCCI suggests introduction of 'Clean Air Act' to fight smog26 seconds ago
-
Two drug-traffickers held31 seconds ago
-
Education Minister launches next generation 'Pakistan Learning Festival'10 minutes ago
-
DC assures prioritized solution to Christian community issues10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 25,500 stake money10 minutes ago
-
DC orders intensifying surveillance to prevent dengue11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 22 station at Paharpur Tehsil soon11 minutes ago
-
ICRC conference on 1st Emergency Preparedness & Wounded Care concludes21 minutes ago
-
CM’s aides inaugurate facilities at central jail Mardan21 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling attempt; recovers 1021 grams cocaine30 minutes ago