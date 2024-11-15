Police arrest three accused with four kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police while conducting raids in different areas managed to arrest three accused and recovered four kg drugs from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He said, Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt and Bani police in their operations against drug peddlers arrested a female namely Fozia with 1200 grams heroin, Ahsan with 2200 grams charras and Yousaf for having 530 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is under process.