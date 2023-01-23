Police arrest three alleged narcotics' sellers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Capital City Police have arrested three alleged narcotics sellers during a crackdown against narcotics' sellers in the interior city, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The accused were allegedly involved in supply of narcotics in interior city localities of Kachi Mohallah, Ashraf Road, Hashtnagri Bazaar and other areas in the jurisdiction of Police Station Shaheed Gulfat, Hashtnagri.

During initial investigations, the accused have confessed involvement in the narcotics selling business. Three kilograms of hashish have also been recovered from their possession.

Police Station Shaheed Gulfat has registered a formal FIR against the accused and further investigations are in progress.