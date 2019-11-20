Police arrest three bandits in Bahawalpur

The police have arrested three bandits who had deprived of a woman of jewelry and cash in New Muslim Town area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have arrested three bandits who had deprived of a woman of jewelry and cash in New Muslim Town area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that three bandits entered a house in New Muslim Town area and took the woman and her family on gunpoint. The robbers deprived the family of jewelry and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

On the complaint of the victim, Ms.

Naila Yousuf, Baghdad-ul-Jadid police registered FIR No. 637/19 under Section 392 against the accused. District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Sarfaraz Khan Virk took notice of the incident and a police team headed by SHO, PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, Muhammad Aazam Kalo traced out the suspects and arrested them.

The arrested accused were identified as Sardar, Shabbir and Mamtaz. The police also recovered looted goods. The recovered jewelry and cash was handed over Ms. Naila Yousuf. Further probe was in process.