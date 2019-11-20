UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Three Bandits In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

Police arrest three bandits in Bahawalpur

The police have arrested three bandits who had deprived of a woman of jewelry and cash in New Muslim Town area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have arrested three bandits who had deprived of a woman of jewelry and cash in New Muslim Town area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that three bandits entered a house in New Muslim Town area and took the woman and her family on gunpoint. The robbers deprived the family of jewelry and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

On the complaint of the victim, Ms.

Naila Yousuf, Baghdad-ul-Jadid police registered FIR No. 637/19 under Section 392 against the accused. District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Sarfaraz Khan Virk took notice of the incident and a police team headed by SHO, PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, Muhammad Aazam Kalo traced out the suspects and arrested them.

The arrested accused were identified as Sardar, Shabbir and Mamtaz. The police also recovered looted goods. The recovered jewelry and cash was handed over Ms. Naila Yousuf. Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Jewelry Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Khan Women FIR Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says to Fo ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel T ..

16 minutes ago

China releases 30-meter-resolution global forest c ..

5 minutes ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

China summons U.S. Embassy official to lodge prote ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.