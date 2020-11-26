Police arrest three bike-lifters; recover nine motorcycles

In a crackdown against anti-social elements, Race Course Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members while Ratta Amral police also netted a bike lifter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti-social elements, Race Course Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members while Ratta Amral police also netted a bike lifter.

Police also recovered nine stolen motorcycles and spare parts of motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police in a raid, arrested ring leader, Muhammad Shan and Imad Ali, two bike lifters and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and motorcycles' spare parts from their possession.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the bike lifters. As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Ratta Amral police also arrested a bike lifter namely Waheed and recovered a stolen motorcycle and weapon, he added.