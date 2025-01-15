Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With Five Stolen Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Police arrest three bike lifters with five stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Police have arrested three bike lifters and street criminals and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Wah Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Hassan, Ahmed and Shah Zaib and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 12,900 cash and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

