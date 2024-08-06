Police arrest three bike lifters with four motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Police nabbed three bike lifters and street criminals, members of the Yasir gang, and recovered four stolen motorcycles, Rs 95,000 cash, four snatched mobile phones, and other valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed us that a team led by SHO, Saddar Wah Police Station, managed to net three bike lifters, namely Yasir, the ringleader, Irshad, and Arshad Khan, and recovered four stolen motorcycles, Rs 95,000 in cash, four snatched mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused are record-holder criminals and remained jailbirds in snatching and motorcycle lifting cases.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.