Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With Four Motorcycles
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested three bike lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO Kahuta Police Station managed to net three bike lifters, members of the Wasif gang namely Wasif, Dawood, and Tanveer, and recovered four stolen motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
