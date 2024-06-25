Police arrest three bike lifters with six motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested three bike lifters and street criminals and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R. A.

Bazar Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Junaid, Karamat and Daim and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.