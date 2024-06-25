Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With Six Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Police arrest three bike lifters with six motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested three bike lifters and street criminals and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R. A.

Bazar Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Junaid, Karamat and Daim and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

47 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

13 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

13 hours ago
All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

13 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

13 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

13 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

13 hours ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

13 hours ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan