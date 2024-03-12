Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With Three Motorcycles
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Westridge Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Shafiq, Abdullah and Yousaf and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
