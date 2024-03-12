Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With Three Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest three bike lifters with three motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Westridge Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Shafiq, Abdullah and Yousaf and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir From

Recent Stories

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

48 minutes ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

51 minutes ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

3 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

4 hours ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

4 hours ago
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

16 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

16 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan