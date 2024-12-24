Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With Two Stolen Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested three bike lifters and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Wah Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Agha, Shehzad and Raheemullah and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

