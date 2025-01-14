Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Police have arrested three bike lifters and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs 55,000, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Bilal,

Behram and Bilal and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.