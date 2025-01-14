Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With Two Stolen Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Police have arrested three bike lifters and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs 55,000, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Bilal,

Behram and Bilal and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Taxila Criminals From

Recent Stories

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

24 minutes ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

25 minutes ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

25 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

38 minutes ago
 UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

13 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

13 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

13 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb wi ..

Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..

14 hours ago
 Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to p ..

Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan