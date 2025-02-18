Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With Two Stolen Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested three bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 14,500, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net three bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals namely Adil, Arbaz Khan and Waqas and recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs 14,500 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused are record holders in dacoity and street crime cases. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Recent Stories

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

1 minute ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

11 minutes ago
 Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

16 minutes ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

31 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

46 minutes ago
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

2 hours ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan