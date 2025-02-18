Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With Two Stolen Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested three bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 14,500, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net three bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals namely Adil, Arbaz Khan and Waqas and recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs 14,500 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.
The arrested accused are record holders in dacoity and street crime cases. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on outlaws launched in Tank6 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing across Tank6 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive continues6 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora extends best wishes for cricket team6 minutes ago
-
2 persons die, 6 other injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers 40 offshore, 31 onshore blocks for oil, gas exploration: Dr. Musadik Malik16 minutes ago
-
UAJK organizes seminar on negative impacts of social media and preventive measures16 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan directs Senate staff to organize Salat al-Istisqa16 minutes ago
-
Kite flying banned in Islamabad, parents warned26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four gamblers; recover Rs 15,480 stake money26 minutes ago