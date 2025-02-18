Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested three bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 14,500, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net three bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals namely Adil, Arbaz Khan and Waqas and recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs 14,500 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused are record holders in dacoity and street crime cases. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.