Police Arrest Three Bike Snatchers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest three bike snatchers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The city police Wednesday arrested three bike snatchers and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Acting on a report lodged by a complainant Raja Hassanat about theft of his motorcycle from Haji Camp area, the Pharipura police started monitoring of habitual thieves and suspects.

After conducting investigation on modern guidelines, police arrested two alleged bike snatchers identified as Yasir and Barkat Ali and recovered a snatched bike from their possession.

Similarly, Town police reported arresting of a bike snatcher named Asad after recovering a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

The cases were registered against them and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

