UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three Car Lifters; Recover Stolen Vehicle

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:03 PM

Police arrest three car lifters; recover stolen vehicle

The R.A.Bazar police have arrested three car lifters and recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla GLI car and cash Rs 120,150 from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The R.A.Bazar police have arrested three car lifters and recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla GLI car and cash Rs 120,150 from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.

Bazar police team under the supervision of SHO conducted a raid and rounded up three alleged car lifters namely Shoukat Hussain, Aman ud Din and Idrees and recovered a car stolen nearly 10 days ago from the jurisdiction of R.A.Bazar police station.

He informed that the recovered vehicle would be handed over to the owner after fulfilling legal requirements.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police performance and directed to net accomplices of the accused and their facilitators, he added.

