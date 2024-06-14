Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Cattle Thieves

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest three cattle thieves

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district police arrested three cattle thieves, members of a gang, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Mandra police netted three accused namely Faisal, Bashir and Khursheed, allegedly involved in theft of cattle and vehicles.

The police also recovered cattle worth Rs 3.5 million, a stolen carry van and other items from their possession.

The spokesman said that efforts were being made to net other members of the gang.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Van From Million

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

18 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

18 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

18 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

22 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 day ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan