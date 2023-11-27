Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Dacoits

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Pattoki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Pattoki Sadar police arrested three notorious robbers in a raid on Monday here.

According to Police officials, the police team raided their hideouts, successfully recovering Rs 240,000 in cash, three motorcycles, mobile phones, and an assortment of weapons.

During the interrogation, the accused also reportedly confessed to more than a dozen incidents of robbery in Pattoki city.

