Police arrest three dacoits

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The police on Thursday arrested three dacoits and recovered cash, two motorcycles, and other valuables from their custody.

The police spokesman said a team of Sarai Mughal police station in an operation nabbed the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police in another operation arrested an absconder by using modern technology, he added.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

