Police arrest three dacoits after encounter

Published April 04, 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi police here on Thursday managed to arrest three dacoits after encounter, said a police spokesman.

He informed that three dacoits opened firing on Dolphin Police party in the jurisdiction of Westridge police station.

During cross firing, an injured dacoit was arrested while two other accused were netted after a brief chase.

The spokesman informed that police control room received a call about a dacoity near Bakri chowk. On receiving the information of the incident, Dophin police party rushed to the spot.

On seeing the police party, the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing at the policy party.

During cross firing, police party managed to arrest an injured dacoit while two others managed to escape from the scene, who were also rounded up later after a brief chase.

He informed that injured dacoit was shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the performance of the police who managed to round up three dacoits despite firing by the accused. Those who attack lives and property of citizens and police would not escape the grip of law, the CPO said.

