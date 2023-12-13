Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Dacoits For Injuring Citizen

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) R.A. Bazar police have arrested three dacoits for injuring a citizen namely Fahim Akhter during a robbery.

City Police Officer (CPO), Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The dacoits were identified as Fayyaz Suleman, Noman Khan and Umar. The police registered a case and started investigation.

The CPO appreciated the performance of the police and directed to take all possible measures to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

APP/ahn-azh

