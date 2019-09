Police Friday claimed to have arrested three dacoits from a village

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Police Friday claimed to have arrested three dacoits from a village.

According to sources, a police team arrested Shabbir, Ahsaan-Ullah and Qurban from village of Jhaki in the jurisdiction of Satra Police Station.

Police recovered one rifle, two pistols and bullets from the accused and registered separate cases.