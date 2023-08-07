Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Dacoits, Members Of Two Gangs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Rawalpindi district police while conducting two different operations managed to net three dacoits, members of two different gangs and recovered Rs 420,000 cash, three pistols, and other items from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police arrested two members of a dacoit gang namely Hamdan and Aqib Rashid, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals.

Two members of the gang were earlier arrested and sent to jail.

The spokesman informed that Wah Cantt police also arrested a robber namely Irfan and recovered 20,000 cash, a pistol and other items from his possession.

