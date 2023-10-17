Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Dacoits; Recover Rs 3.5 Mln, Weapons

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest three dacoits; recover Rs 3.5 mln, weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Murree police while conducting an operation managed to net three dacoits, members of a gang and recovered Rs 3.5 million cash, weapons, motorcycle, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Murree Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang namely Numan, Abdul Rehman and Husnain Manzoor, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases.

He informed that the Murree police team on the directives of SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who had looted over Rs 3.5 million and other items from a warehouse nearly one month ago.

